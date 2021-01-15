Malaysia's public inspection of Singapore-Johor RTS Link project begins on Jan 15

KUALA LUMPUR - A three-month public inspection of a rail project connecting Singapore to Johor has begun in Malaysia, two months after construction started in Johor.

Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp), which will operate the Rapid Transit System Link's (RTS Link) Bukit Chagar Station in Johor Baru, said on Friday (Jan 15) details of the project will be published for public inspection from Jan 15 to April 15, the Bernama news agency reported.

"When the public inspection is conducted, information on the RTS Link project, including plans and alignment profiles, station site context plans, trains and details about possible land acquisitions for the project will be prepared for public scrutiny," said MRT Corp.

"Feedback or objections must be made between Jan 15 and April 15, 2021 using the online Public Objection Form available on the MRT Corp website along with the public inspection materials," it added.

The public inspection is mandated under the Land Public Transport Act 2010. It will be done virtually for now due to new lockdowns imposed from Wednesday to Jan 26 in several states and federal territories, including Johor and Kuala Lumpur.

The 4km RTS Link - 2.7km of the route in Malaysia and 1.3km in Singapore - will link the Bukit Chagar station to Singapore's Woodlands North MRT station. It is expected to be completed by 2026.