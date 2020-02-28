Mahathir's Bersatu nominates Muhyiddin Yassin as PM candidate

KUALA LUMPUR - Interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has nominated party president Muhyiddin Yassin as its prime ministerial candidate for the King's consideration, it said on Friday(Feb 28).

Party secretary-general Marzuki Yahya said in a statement that this was decided after a meeting on Friday attended by 36 MPs.

Bersatu has 26 lawmakers.

The additional 10 are believed to be independent MPs aligned to former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Azmin Ali who had left the party earlier this week.

Bersatu had earlier this week pledged their support behind party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to become prime minister.

Bersatu's statement comes minutes after Malaysia's King affirmed the decision of the Speaker not to convene Parliament as a way out of the political impasse.

Instead, the King will now interview party chiefs to ascertain if a candidate can be sworn in as prime minister.