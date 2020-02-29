Mahathir's daughter helps steer caretaker prime minister to PH for discussion: Report

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The daughter of interim Prime Minster Mahathir Mohamad, Marina, got him back to the discussion table with Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to hammer out a compromise, according to a media report.

Quoting a source, The Malaysian Insight (TMI) online news reported that PH leaders had reached out to Ms Marina Mahathir to get a short meeting.

Tun Dr Mahathir "relented to his daughter Marina Mahathir's request to meet the remaining parties in his collapsed government," the news site said.

Previously, "a fuming Dr Mahathir kept silent and refused to speak to any politician, including the precocious Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who leads Armada, Bersatu's youth wing".

"It took a few phone calls and text messages, but finally Marina managed to get her father around to speaking to Pakatan leaders," TMI reported.

All this took place late on Friday (Feb 28) evening and in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

PH declared on Saturday morning that it would throw in its full support behind Dr Mahathir as prime minister.

PH said it had received a clear mandate in the 14th General Election in May 2018 to lead the country.

"Pakatan is against any attempt at a backdoor government, especially those involving kleptocrats and traitors to the cause, which will destroy all efforts at reform that has been carried out up till now.

"Thus, to carry on with our fight, Pakatan has expressed full support behind Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as candidate for Prime Minister.

"Pakatan holds true to the principle and will continue to fight for our manifesto in government, " the now three-party coalition said.

PH consists of the Democratic Action Party, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Parti Amanah Nasional, after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and 10 PKR MPs led by ex-minister Azmin Ali left PH.