As grand coalition plan stalls, key supporters of Azmin stay in PKR

KUALA LUMPUR - In a blow to former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Azmin Ali, close allies who control Malaysia’s richest state Selangor have opted to stay in the party despite their mentor walking out with 10 other MPs.

The former economic affairs minister is a key mover of the so-called National Alliance that coalesced on Sunday (Feb 23) to form a wider coalition including opposition parties such as Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

The coalition is to ensure Tun Mahathir Mohamad serves out a full term as premier instead of handing power over to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, as agreed within Pakatan Harapan (PH) prior to winning the May 2018 election.

But the move has stalled, with existing PH leaders insisting Dr Mahathir resigned as both prime minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman on Monday to protest plans to bring Umno back into government less than two years after ending its six-decade rule since independence.

While Datuk Seri Azmin has often had the support of at least 15 of the other 49 MPs in PKR, not all joined him in exiting the party when he was sacked for “an open act of betrayal”.

On Monday, Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari, a protege of Mr Azmin, briefed assemblymen from PKR that the state administration would remain stable.

“We hope ties with Azmin won’t be broken but we are loyal to Keadilan and PH as well as the mandate from the public,” an aide to the Menteri Besar told The Straits Times.

Sources also told ST that Datuk Seri Amirudin will be accompanied by other PH state chiefs to assure the Selangor Sultan that the government remains intact.

Mr Azmin was the previous Selangor chief minister, and was widely influential in what is a PKR stronghold.

But other Selangor PKR leaders aligned to Mr Azmin, including Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah and central leadership councillor Sivarasa Rasiah (Subang MP), have decided to stay in PKR.

“If reorganising the coalition is necessary, it must only be done by consensus. Pakatan Harapan’s spirit of shared prosperity and realising democratic reforms must be maintained,” Ms Chin, who was formerly chief of electoral reforms group Bersih, said in a statement on Monday.

Should other colleagues in the Azmin faction, who won two-thirds of leadership positions at the last internal PKR polls, remain in the party, it would severely weaken his position in the current state of uncertainty.

While Dr Mahathir was appointed interim prime minister by Malaysia’s King hours after handing in his resignation on Monday, it remains to be seen whether the 94-year-old statesman decides to form a new government or pave the way for a snap election.

Mr Azmin would be in a weaker negotiating position in the case of the former, and would not enjoy the backing of the PH election machinery should national polls be held.

