Mahathir sworn in as 7th Malaysian PM

KUALA LUMPUR - Tun Mahathir Mohamad has been sworn in as Malaysia's seventh Prime Minister, after a five-hour long wait at the Palace.

His swearing-in takes place on the same day that outgoing premier Najib Razak said he accepted the will of the people following Barisan Nasional's (BN) shock defeat that ended the Umno-led pact's six decades in power.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

Following a series of press conferences in which he asserted that his Pakatan Harapan (PH) had clearly won Wednesday's (May 9) vote and agreed to back him as PM, Dr Mahathir was granted an audience with Sultan Muhammad V at 5pm.

But after arriving at the Palace at 4.40pm, he had to wait until leaders of the four parties in his coalition were interviewed by the King, before it was officially declared that the 92-year-old would be invited to form the government and add to his 22 years of experience leading the country.

"Istana Negara strongly refutes any allegation that His Majesty... delayed the appointment of Tun Dr Mahathir as Prime Minister," said Controller of the Royal Household Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab. Aziz.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Dr Mahathir, now the world's oldest head of government, made a reference to the long wait, saying: "We’ve taken a little bit more time than expected, and here we are finally."

"The delay is unavoidable because of certain official processes which we have got to go through. The important thing is that I was sworn in today," he added.

"To form a government, there must be a coalition. To do that, the King insist there must be an official count," he said.

Dr Mahathir, who led Umno for 22 years up to 2003, thanked voters for their support during the campaign, adding: "We have a lot of work to do tomorrow."

Party chiefs of the PH coalition he leads had earlier been interviewed by Sultan Muhammad V.The PH alliance secured a victory at Malaysia’s 14th general election early Thursday, ending Umno’s long rule which Dr Mahathir played a key role in entrenching for more than two decades.

The Election Commission has officially announced that PH won 113 seats, BN 79, Parti Islam SeMalaysia 18, Warisan 8, and one for Solidariti, while three independents were also victorious.

Dr Mahathir said he would set up a good government that he said "must be based on the constitution of the law of this country".

He also promised that his government would be a business-friendly one, with the economy and the country's finances a key priority for his administration.

"What we want to do is to be friendly with everybody. Malaysia has been a trading nation," he said. "We intend to build Malaysia’s economy with inside and outside help."