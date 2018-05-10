Malaysia GE: Malaysia's king denies Mahathir's appointment as PM was delayed

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's king, Sultan Muhammad V, has denied that there was any attempt to delay the appointment of Tun Mahathir Mohamed as the country's seventh Prime Minister.

A statement issued by the palace on Thursday (May 10) said the the King had decided to invite Dr Mahathir to form the next federal government and will swear him in as Prime Minister at 9.30 pm.

Sultan Muhammad V had interviewed and heard the views of the party chiefs - Datuk Seri Wan Azizah, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Mr Lim Guan Eng and Mohamad Sabu - who belong to Dr Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan coalition before consenting to swear in Dr Mahathir.

"His Majesty strongly supports and respects the democratic process and the wishes of his subjects," the statement said while dismissing allegations that appointment was delayed.

"Istana Negara strongly refutes any allegation that His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong XV Sultan Muhammad V delayed the appointment of Tun Dr Mahathir as Prime Minister. His Majesty the King has faithfully carried out his duties and functions in accordance with the Federal Constitution in appointing Tun Dr Mahathir as Prime Minister."