Mahathir says he is willing to work with former foe Muhyiddin to champion Malay cause

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s two-time prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday that he does not mind working with one-time foe and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Muhyiddin Yassin for the sake of the Malays.

Tun Dr Mahathir said he will join hands with Muhyiddin if an agreement can be reached on mutual goals about the country’s ethnic majority.

“We want to work together, but the end goals must be set out. We have split into many parties and we have lost power. When we lose power, we cannot correct the circumstances which are detrimental to Malays,” he told news outlet MalaysiaNow.

Dr Mahathir said the main goal from his standpoint is to champion the Malay cause and reject those involved in corruption and criminal misconduct.

“This is why we need to unite. But who is in favour of unity? Not those who are involved in corruption or who have been sentenced to prison. Malay voters are thinking about the problems they face. They want someone who cares about their plight and can do something to fix their issues,” said the former premier.

Alongside Muhyiddin in 2016, Dr Mahathir established Bersatu, which became part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition that came to power in 2018.

But Dr Mahathir was removed from Bersatu in 2020 following the Sheraton Move, in which his party pulled out of the PH coalition, teamed up with Umno against his wishes, and installed Muhyiddin as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir declaring his willingness to collaborate with Muhyiddin comes after Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang said in May that he had met the 97-year-old to discuss enhancing unity among Malays. Several PAS leaders have also signed the Malay Proclamation – a 12-point document written by Dr Mahathir on the issues faced by Malays.

Bersatu deputy president Faizal Azumu told The Straits Times that Dr Mahathir’s desire to work together with Muhyiddin was mainly on account of the Malay Proclamation, adding that the party had given its members freedom to sign the document.

“There are two priorities that the party is focusing on. One is the state elections, and the other is championing the cause of Malays, as the Malays might feel threatened by the Chinese-based Democratic Action Party, a key ally of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government,” he said.

Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah are expected to hold their state polls in July.

The proposal for the two former prime ministers to work together also comes at a time when the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (Macc) is investigating a former minister who served under Dr Mahathir’s administration over matters highlighted in the 2021 Pandora Papers, a trove of leaked documents that exposed a web of tax havens, shell corporations, and offshore accounts that hide the true ownership of billions of dollars of assets.

Muhyiddin in March was separately charged with multiple counts of money laundering and graft as well as four counts of abuse of power.

Combining forces will aid both former premiers and Tan Sri Abdul Hadi, said political analysts.

It would be beneficial for Dr Mahathir as his allies are being grilled by the Macc over alleged wrongdoings during his first stint as prime minister from 1981 to 2003, said Mr Halmie Azrie Abdul Halim, a senior analyst at Vriens and Partners.

“Dr Mahathir still has a lot of things to protect and seems to be willing to dedicate resources and reconcile with Muhyiddin, whose party’s accounts are currently frozen, as well as with Mr Hadi Awang to circumvent Anwar’s prime ministership. If Muhyiddin and his opposition alliance Perikatan Nasional perform, the Islamist party PAS stands to gain the most by securing its hold in the North and East Coast as well as increasing seats in Klang Valley,” he told ST, referring to the upcoming elections.