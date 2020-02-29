Mahathir offers himself as PM candidate as PH declares support

KUALA LUMPUR - In another plot twist to Malaysia's political drama, interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said he is back as PM candidate with the numerical support among lawmakers to form the next government.

In a statement issued on Saturday morning (Feb 29), Tun Dr Mahathir, 94, announced that he is "prepared to stand as prospective candidate for Prime Minister".

"This morning I had a meeting with leaders of Pakatan Harapan. I am now confident that I have the numbers needed to garner majority support in the Dewan Rakyat," he said, referring to Malaysia's House of Representatives.

The Lower House has 222 seats, with 112 needed to form government.

Immediately after, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition issued a statement declaring its support for Dr Mahathir as prime minister candidate.

"Pakatan is against any attempt at a backdoor government, especially those involving kleptocrats and traitors to the cause, which will destroy all efforts at reformation that has been carried out until now.

"Thus, to carry on with our fight, Pakatan has expressed full support behind Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as candidate for Prime Minister.

"Pakatan holds true to the principle and will continue to fight for our manifesto in Government."

Bersatu lawmaker and Dr Mahathir loyalist, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman tweeted a video statement on Saturday morning as well.

“I will never work together with the corrupt… This isn’t about party or majority but about identity and integrity. My stand may not be accepted by certain politicians but politicians come and go, Malaysians are the true owners of this country,” the MP said.

Dr Mahathir also denied reports that he supports Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin Yassin's candidacy.

"As I had repeatedly stated, I am against any form of cooperation with individuals who are known to be corrupt and was part of the kleptocratic administration which the Pakatan Harapan Government had worked hard to rid off.

"As a matter of principle I had conveyed this to the Bersatu Members of Parliament in the meeting yesterday.

"I did not sign any Statutory Declaration in support of any individual."

PH has 92 lawmakers from three parties - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara.

Dr Mahathir is part of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. Bersatu exited PH alliance on Monday and named its president Muhyiddin as its prime minister candidate of choice on Friday.