'I will never work with the corrupt': Bersatu MP Syed Saddiq rebels against party

KUALA LUMPUR - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has rebelled against his party's attempts to form a new government that will include Umno, reported news portal Malaysiakini.

"I became a politician at a time when my country was viewed with disdain by the world and embarrassed by corruption.

"I believed that Malaysians have the right to a better government. One that is free from corruption, respected and with dignity.

"I would like to stress one thing - I will never work with the corrupt. Far from it, I won't form a government with them," Syed Saddiq, 27, said in a video message uploaded on Twitter on Saturday (Feb 29) morning.

Even though Bersatu has publicly claimed all 36 of its MPs, including new addition from Parti Keadilan Rakyat defectors, are now supporting Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister, the party is split.

Some MPs are still siding with Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is adamant that the party should not work with Umno, the party which has several leaders facing prosecution for grand corruption.

Syed Saddiq conceded that his position may upset certain parties but indicated that he won't budge.

"This is no longer about party or majority, this is about identity and integrity.

"I understand my position will not sit well with certain politicians but politicians come and go, Malaysians are the true masters of this country," he said.