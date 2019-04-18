Mahathir meets new Johor Menteri Besar Sahruddin Jamal

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has met Dr Sahruddin Jamal, the newly-appointed Johor Menteri Besar at his office on Thursday (April 18).

A picture of the meeting was posted on Dr Mahathir's Facebook page.

"This is (Dr Mahathir's) first meeting with Dr Sahruddin since his swearing-in on April 14," the post read.

Dr Sahruddin, a first-term Bukit Kepong assemblyman, was sworn in as the 17th Johor Menteri Besar on April 14, after his predecessor Datuk Osman Sapian resigned on April 8.

Meanwhile Dr Sahruddin is expected to unveil his state executive committee line-up by this week.

The assemblyman said all 11 portfolios, including the ones for menteri besar would remain, but he declined to reveal who from the present exco would be dropped.

"God willing, everything will be revealed in the next couple of days or by this week, as I am still reviewing the ideal assemblymen to be part of the exco team.

"I need someone who I am comfortable working with," he said on Wednesday.