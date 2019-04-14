PPBM assemblyman Sahruddin Jamal sworn in as Johor Menteri Besar

JOHOR BARU - Dr Sahruddin Jamal, a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) assemblyman representing the seat of Bukit Kepong, was sworn in to replace Datuk Osman Sapian as the state's 17th Menteri Besar on Sunday (April 14), The Star reported.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also state Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman, took his oath of office before Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at Istana Bukit Serene.

He was pictured receiving his appointment letter at the royal palace in a post on Sultan Ibrahim's official Facebook page on Sunday.

Also present at the ceremony was the Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and the Sultan's son-in-law, Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

Dr Sahruddin, 44, had replaced Mr Osman, whose resignation was announced by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on April 9, just 11 months after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance stormed to power in the state that was the stronghold of Umno.

Dr Sahruddin won the Bukit Kepong seat at the country's general election on May 9 last year after defeating Umno's Mohd Noor Taib and Parti Islam SeMalaysia's Mohamad Nur Iqbal Abd Razak by a slim majority of 1,273 votes.

He has a medical degree from Hasanuddin University in Makassar, Indonesia, and operated his own clinic in Johor prior to entering politics, the Bernama news agency reported.

His wife Dr Nila Armila Mukdan is also a doctor, and they have three daughters.

Speculation over Dr Sahruddin's possible appointment as the state's next Menteri Besar mounted last week after Mr Osman's absence from the Singapore-Malaysia 9th bilateral Leaders' Retreat in Putrajaya on April 9, a day after Mr Osman held a meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir. Dr Sahruddin had served as Mr Osman's official representative at the leaders' retreat.

Following Dr Mahathir's announcement of Mr Osman's resignation, Tunku Ismail tweeted that his father, the Johor ruler, had wanted to replace Mr Osman for some "months".

Mr Osman's departure came amid building tensions between Dr Mahathir and Sultan Ibrahim in recent weeks, with both claiming to have the right to appoint the next Menteri Besar.

Dr Mahathir's decision to replace Mr Osman followed an announcement of the federal government's plans recently to develop a ship-to-ship transfer hub in Johor Baru port waters, according to PH sources. Tunku Ismail and Mr Osman had both claimed they were unaware of the multi-million-dollar hub project.