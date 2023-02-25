Made-in-Indonesia video games based on local culture earn high scores

JAKARTA – The last place Indonesian Warji Utama expected to see a stall selling mie bakso, or meatball noodles, was in a video game.

And the more Mr Warji played adventure game A Space For The Unbound, the more he was reminded of home, with its local references such as Indomie, the instant noodles brand, and the fruit-and-vegetable salad rujak.

“These are all things that I see everywhere at home. The game is so well-made and fun that I could not put it down till I finished it,” said Mr Warji.

He is not alone in praising the game, which is made by Surabaya-based Mojiken Studios, costs $18.50 and is playable on gaming consoles and PCs. After being released in January, it grabbed global headlines, with critics lauding its heartfelt story and nostalgic pixel-art graphics.

A Space For The Unbound is the latest in a wave of games from Indonesia that are both earning high scores from the gaming community and introducing the archipelago’s culture to the world.

The game, set in a rural Indonesian town in the 1990s, is designed to capture a snapshot of what Surabaya is like, said Mojiken chief executive Eka Pramudita.

Besides food, local gamers and those familiar with Indonesia have also pointed out other references such as iconic locations in Surabaya, the small-town way of life of its characters, and the movies it pays homage to.

“Our first intention was just to make a time capsule of our town, our neighbourhood and its people, along with all of their everyday, mundane routines. We also wanted to make it genuine, relatable and believable. So it is natural for us to depict the culture as authentically as we can,” said Mr Pramudita.

But the focus was also to create a quality product, which critics say Mojiken has delivered on. British daily The Guardian gave the game a perfect score and, late last year, it was given The Future Division award by the Computer Entertainment Association of Japan. The prestigious award recognises excellence in upcoming games.

Another game that has caught attention is 2020’s Coffee Talk, by developer Toge Productions. The game, which retails for $13 on online game marketplace Steam, is playable on gaming consoles as well as on PCs and Apple’s Mac OS.

The cafe simulator, in which players serve drinks and participate in conversations, has more than 6,500 positive reviews on Steam and a large following of fans online. Top-tier industry news outlets like Kotaku and IGN have also given it good reviews.

Toge Productions is also the publisher of A Space For The Unbound, and its chief executive Kris Antoni said the success of these titles shows that quality games could come out of Indonesia and from the region.