MACC deputy chief commissioner Azam Baki appointed to top post after resignation of Latheefa Koya

PUTRAJAYA - The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki was on Monday (March 9) appointed chief commissioner of the graft buster, following the resignation of Ms Latheefa Koya.

The announcement was made in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office on Monday (March 9).

The statement said the King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Ahmad Shah, had approved Ms Latheefa's decision to cut short her stint as chief commissioner effective from Monday.

The government thanked Ms Latheefa for her service to the country during her tenure as MACC Chief Commissioner, the statement said.

At the same time, it said the King had approved the appointment of Mr Azam as the head of the agency effective from Monday.

Seen as one of the country's top graft-busters, Datuk Azam, 57, has more than 30 years' experience serving the anti-corruption body, The Star reported.

He started his career with the then Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA) in 1984 as an assistant investigations officer at the intelligence division and served at the agency's Perak office in 2000.

In 2007, Mr Azam was transferred to the ACA headquarters where he led the special task force investigating the Port Klang Free Zone scandal.

In the same year, he was promoted to director of the intelligence division and in 2015 he was made the director of the investigations department.

Mr Azam was made deputy chief commissioner in charge of operations in 2016.

Ms Latheefa, 47, resigned as chief commissioner of MACC on March 6, slightly less than a year in office.

The human rights activist and lawyer took over from Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull who retired at the height of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal which saw billions of dollars stolen from the state investment arm.