Malaysia's anti-graft chief Latheefa Koya has resigned: Sources

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's anti-graft agency chief Latheefa Koya has resigned, sources told The Straits Times on Thursday (March 5).

"Yes, she has tendered her resignation and it was submitted to the Prime Minister yesterday," the source said, referring to Malaysia's newly-installed premier Muhyiddin Yassin.

Ms Latheefa was appointed to lead the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in June last year by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Her resignation follows the collapse of Dr Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition on Feb 24, after losing its majority in Parliament.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin, who is backed by Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia in the Perikatan Nasional alliance, was sworn in as Prime Minister on Sunday.

The Straits Times understands that Ms Latheefa's resignation was accepted by Mr Muhyiddin.

"Datuk Seri Azam will temporarily take over her duties before a new chief is appointed," another source said, referring to the commission's deputy chief commissioner (operations) Azam Baki.

During her tenure, Ms Latheefa oversaw several high-profile investigations involving politicians from former ruling party Umno, including ex-prime minister Najib Razak and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

"She decided to resign after getting the assurance that all high-profile cases will remain unaffected. All investigations and court proceedings will go on," the source added.

Earlier Thursday, Ms Latheefa announced that the commission has launched an investigation into former Federal Territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor after he disclosed during his graft trial that he had assets worth nearly RM1 billion (S$333 million).

Before being appointed MACC chief, Ms Latheefa was a central committee member with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), which is part of the PH coalition.

An activist and lawyer, Ms Latheefa, 46, had represented several PKR leaders in court.