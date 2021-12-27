Malaysia prepares for second wave of floods

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysians are preparing for a second wave of flooding as authorities say continuous rain is expected in various parts of the country this week.

While Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has set up a special task force to deal with this possibility, it has sparked trepidation among those still reeling from the massive deluge earlier.

Mr Muhammad Hasan Abdullah Sani, who stays in Kampung Sri Aman, Puchong, said he was worried because his house was near Sungai Klang.

“So, yes, I am kind of afraid if another one comes. I’m still a bit dazed from the first flooding because it all happened so fast.

“Now, the one thing in my mind is where do I find the money to repair my car and motorcycle,” he said.

However, Mr Muhammad Hasan said should there be a second flood, he would be a bit more prepared this time.

“A lot of food has been bought. My valuables are already damaged so if the flood comes again, it won’t be too bad,” he said.

Ms Ho Wei Ying and her husband Sunny Cheah, who live in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, one of the worst hit areas, are anxious.

“I dread another power outage. But we are prepared in terms of food, torches and power banks,” said Ms Ho.

Mr Cheah said he was especially worried for those families who lived on the ground floor units of his apartment block.

Mr Edward Devadason, who leads a team of volunteers in Taman Sri Muda, said the phobia of another flood was very real on the ground.

“Although there’s so much fear, people are more prepared. We know what to do, where to go.

“The sea levels are also not as high as the first flood and the flood tidal gates issues have been attended to. The support system is also more coordinated,” he said.

But while the physical support system is ready, Mr Devadason is worried about the effects of a second wave on the people’s mental health.

“The emotional support must also be there. We need to provide encouragement and counselling to victims,” he said.