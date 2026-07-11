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Johor votes being counted as polls close – turnout gap could hurt PH’s bid to unseat BN

– As polling closed at 6pm across Johor’s 56 contested seats, voter turnout pointed to a potentially grim outcome for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, which is seeking to unseat Barisan Nasional (BN) on its home turf.

Preliminary turnout figures as at 5pm showed a pronounced divide between constituencies held by rival blocs in the state assembly. Turnout averaged about 65.7 per cent in BN-held seats, compared with 60 per cent in PH-held seats.

The lowest participation was concentrated largely in constituencies previously held by PH component party Democratic Action Party (DAP), despite the party positioning itself as the vanguard of the coalition’s campaign in Johor. These include Perling, Bentayan, Penggaram, Stulang and Skudai.

In Penggaram and Bentayan, DAP had won with overwhelming majorities of 9,956 and 7,476 votes respectively in 2022.

For PH, voter turnout is particularly crucial because the coalition depends heavily on urban, younger and non-Malay voters, many of whom live or work outside their registered constituencies and are less likely to return home for a stand-alone state election.

Higher turnout also allows PH to capitalise on divisions in the Malay vote and remain competitive in mixed constituencies. Conversely, low-turnout elections tend to favour BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN), whose core supporters are generally more disciplined and easier to mobilise.

Political analyst Hafidzi Razali of consultancy firm Strategic Counsel said the relatively low turnout was largely expected and consistent with historical voting patterns in Malaysia, where state elections typically attract fewer voters than general elections.

“This is among the reasons why BN wanted early elections,” Hafidzi told The Straits Times.

“This is because voters who choose not to return home to vote are often fence-sitters or PH supporters, many of whom are non-Malay voters living and working outside their home districts.”

Beyond the usual logistical and financial considerations associated with travelling home to vote, Hafidzi said there may also have been a sense among some voters that there was little compelling reason to make the trip this time around.

Unlike a general election, where the stakes are considerably higher, a state election has less impact on the lives of many voters, particularly those residing outside Johor.

He added that lower turnout in some constituencies could also be interpreted as a form of protest through abstention.

“It could also reflect perceptions among some voters that their participation would have little impact on the eventual outcome,” Hafidzi said.