Johor Sultan to meet all 56 state representatives amid political uncertainty

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - All 56 state assemblymen are expected to have an audience with Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar later on Wednesday (Feb 26).

Talk is rife that the Sultan wants to find out about the latest political situation in the state, and it is learned that the meeting will be held in the city.

Massive "horse-trading" is presently taking place with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) and allies trying to get the numbers to form the state government.

It is unclear if both sides will be presenting Statutory Declarations to state their support.

Presently, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has 11 state assemblymen.

BN used to run Johor before the historic 2018 general election that saw PH taking over federal power as well as seven state governments.

Johor Umno chief Hasni Mohammad, who is tipped to be the new Chief Minister, claimed on Tuesday that BN now has the numbers to form the state government and will seek an audience with the Sultan on the matter on Friday.

He said the current 16 BN representatives, one from Islamist Parti Islam SeMalaysia, 11 from PPBM, three from PKR and two from PH's ally Parti Amanah Negara have expressed their support for a state government under BN.