Johor ruler seeking treatment in Singapore visits Malaysia home minister Muhyiddin Yassin in hospital

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, who was in Singapore seeking medical treatment, took the opportunity to visit Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is recuperating from surgery at a private specialist hospital there.

Sultan Ibrahim, who received treatment for an old polo injury to his shoulder, spoke to Tan Sri Muhyiddin for about half an hour.

Mr Muhyiddin had an operation to remove a pancreatic tumour on July 12.

His Majesty advised Mr Muhyiddin not to worry too much about his illness, and to focus on a swift recovery instead.

"I pray he will be able to return to work soon as the people and the country needs his leadership at this critical time," said Sultan Ibrahim.

His Majesty also advised all parties to put aside political differences and pray for Mr Muhyiddin to be back on his feet soon.

Also present was the minister's wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman.

Pictures of the visit were posted on Sultan Ibrahim's official Facebook page and received numerous get-well wishes.

Mr Lim Kit Siang, leader of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) which is part of the ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan, also visited Mr Muhyiddin at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

"He is looking forward to returning home," said Mr Lim in his comment accompanying a photo of the visit on his Facebook page on Tuesday (July 31).

With additional reporting from The Straits Times