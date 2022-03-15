Johor ruler appoints surprise new menteri besar Onn Hafiz, after incumbent steps back

In last weekend's election, BN won a super majority of 40 state seats out of 56 contested in Johor, with opposition Pakatan Harapan winning 13 and Perikatan Nasional (PN) taking just three seats.

Previously, BN - led by Mr Hasni - ruled Johor with a narrow majority with support frm the PN parties Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam SeMalaysia.

PH - which included Bersatu - had taken power in Johor in the 2018 general election, the first time that Johor slipped from the hands of Umno in its birthplace state.

But PH the alliance collapsed in early 2020, mirroring the PH collapse at the federal level when Bersatu left PH.

During the just-concluded Johor state election, Mr Hasni was branded the "poster boy" for Umno-BN and would lead the state again.

But he surprised many people on Monday when he was still not sworn-in by the sultan, leading to speculation of royal intervention in the choice of the state's menteri besar.

And then Mr Hasni issued a statement suggesting that Umno-BN should pick someone younger to lead the state.

Mr Hasni said: "Seeing the support and position of the younger generation who are important in the development of Johor, and for the sake of the state's lasting prosperity, I suggest that the party leadership elect young people to lead Johor.

"God willing, under the new leadership, the state will be more prosperous.

"As I said on the eve of Barisan victory over the course of the day, there is no political ideology, politician and political party that is bigger, more important and more prominent than Johor."