Johor polls see spat between former PMs Muhyiddin and Najib

PAGOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) The spat between former prime ministers Muhyiddin Yassin and Najib Razak is escalating as election fever grips Johor.

On Friday (Feb 4), Tan Sri Muhyiddin advised Najib to focus on bringing stability to the country instead of raising past issues, such as involving the previous Sabah state election.

The Perikatan Nasional chairman and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president questioned Najib's motives, saying: "I find it weird and amazing that a former prime minister like him can continue raising issues that have been resolved."

"The Sabah government has already been formed and is working very well with good cooperation and understanding.

"I don't know what else he wants to dig up, and don't know what are his tricks and motivation" he told reporters here yesterday.

Mr Muhyiddin was asked about Najib's accusations that he tried to undermine Barisan Nasional (BN) during the 2020 Sabah polls.

Najib charged that Mr Muhyiddin planned to name Sabah Bersatu chief Hajiji Noor as chief minister candidate all along, refuting Mr Muhyiddin's Facebook post on Thursday.

In the post, Mr Muhyiddin claimed that he named Datuk Seri Hajiji as the candidate for the position only because despite him asking Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to submit a name, the latter did so only at the end of the campaign period.

Last month, Najib said that the emergency proclamation that lasted nearly eight months when Mr Muhyiddin was prime minister was not successful in curbing Covid-19 and protecting the economy.

Meanwhile, Zahid said the party machinery has to use social media as its main platform to reach out to voters in the upcoming election.

He also reminded people to work with each other because voters wanted a quick response to issues raised.

"Don't use conventional methods but use social media to campaign. We give the power to coordinate non-verbal communication campaigns to Barisan together with Umno Information and all the information machinery of the component parties.

"Voters want to see activities run according to the SOP (standard operating procedure).

"Use social media as the first medium in campaigning for the Johor election," he said when launching the Johor Barisan west zone machinery operations centre at the EduCity Sports Complex on Friday night.