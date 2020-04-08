Coronavirus: Johor police have arrested more than 1,000 for breaching movement control order

JOHOR BAHRU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The number of people in Johor arrested for breaching the movement control order (MCO) has now passed the 1,000 mark.

State police chief Commander Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that as of Tuesday (April 7), they had arrested 1,044 people.

He added that on Tuesday alone, they arrested 50 people.

Out of the total arrested, 554 have already been charged in court.

"All of those arrested will be investigated under Sections 186 and 270 of the Penal Code as well as Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infections Disease 1998 (Act 342) and Rule 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.," he said in a statement Wednesday.

He added that those found guilty under these acts may expect imprisonment of up to two years as well as a fine of RM1,000 (S$329).

Commander Ayob said that the police will be taking stricter action against anyone found not complying with the MCO.

He also said he hoped that the public would be cooperative and remain at home to ensure the spread of the virus can be curbed.