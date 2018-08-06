Jho Low's yacht Equanimity arrives in Batam, source says

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The US$250 million (S$341.5 million) superyacht Equanimity, which purportedly belonged to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, has arrived in the Indonesian island of Batam.

A source said the vessel is navigating through a busy waterway along the Singapore Strait at eight knots, making its way to Batu Ampar port.

"The vessel is approaching from the eastern side of the island," said the source on Monday (Aug 6).

"The vessel would be docked in Batam, waiting for further instructions from Jakarta on when it would be handed over to the Malaysian authorities," said the source.

The Star reported that Equanimity left the Tanjung Benoa port in Bali on Thursday (Aug 2) and was headed for Batam.

In February, the vessel was seized at the request of US authorities as part of a multi-billion dollar corruption investigation launched by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

However, the vessel was not allowed to leave Tanjung Benoa port.

In July, Indonesian police seized the yacht again following a formal request for legal assistance from the US authorities.

Reuters reported that the decision to hand over the yacht to Malaysia was reached following a personal request made by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who visited Indonesia in June.