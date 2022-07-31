Japanese national detained in Myanmar

Activists hold placards of detained Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota at a rally in Tokyo on July 31, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
YANGON (AFP) - A Japanese man has been detained in Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon, an official at Japan's embassy confirmed on Sunday (July 31), the latest foreigner ensnared in the junta-ruled nation.

A military coup last year sparked rolling protests and a deadly response from the junta.

More than 2,000 people have been killed and at least 14,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

On Saturday, Japanese and local media said 26-year-old filmmaker Toru Kubota was detained near an anti-government rally along with two Myanmar citizens.

"I can confirm a Japanese national was detained yesterday in Yangon," an official at the Japanese embassy told AFP on Sunday, requesting anonymity.

The embassy is "in contact with the authorities and taking measures to secure their release".

The Japanese official did not confirm the identity of the detained individual.

The official also said they have no information on whether he was arrested during a protest.

A junta spokesperson was not available for comment.

Several foreigners have been arrested in the military's crackdown on dissent since the putsch.

Last year Japanese filmmaker Yuki Kitazumi was detained by Myanmar authorities while covering the coup's aftermath.

Under international pressure he was released and returned to Japan in May 2021.

Myanmar's junta has clamped down on press freedoms, arresting reporters and photographers, as well as revoking broadcasting licences.

As of March this year, 48 journalists remain in custody across the country, according to monitoring group Reporting ASEAN.

