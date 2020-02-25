Interim premier Mahathir back at work in Perdana Putra

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has returned to his office at Perdana Putra amid the political storm raging over the last two days. The vehicle ferrying him was seen approaching the protocol gate here at 9.29am on Tuesday (Feb 25).

This comes a day after the 94-year-old Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong accepted his resignation.

However, the King has consented for Dr Mahathir to continue running the country as interim prime minister until a new premier has been appointed and a new Cabinet formed.

Dr Mahathir is the only one from the Pakatan Harapan administration who is left after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong cancelled the appointments of all Cabinet members.

Aside from ministers, the duties of other members of the administration, including the deputy prime minister, deputy ministers and political secretaries, ceased effective Feb 24.

It is learnt that ministers have packed their belongings and left with them on Monday night, following the announcement that the King had accepted Dr Mahathir's resignation.