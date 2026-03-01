Inspired historically by Iran, S-E Asia’s Islamist groups mourn Khamenei but remain at arm’s length

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint US and Israeli strikes on Feb 28.

– South-east Asia’s Islamist groups – historically inspired in part by the 1979 Iranian revolution that led to the establishment of an Islamic republic – have offered condolences for the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei while condemning the US and Israel’s strikes against Tehran.

At the same time, analysts note that Iran’s influence in Muslim-majority Malaysia and Indonesia is severely circumscribed, and that expressions of sympathy remain just that.

Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), which had modelled its leadership structure after Iran’s, was one of the first political organisations in the region to extend its condolences, followed by the Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI), the nation’s top body of Islamic scholars.

PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar wrote on his Facebook page on the morning of March 1: “It is a great loss to the Muslim community. Al-Fatihah.”

Datuk Seri Samsuri took over as chairman of opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional on Feb 22.

His political mentor, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the US and Israel’s aggression over Mr Khamenei’s assassination.

Describing it as a violation of the norms of universal justice, Tan Sri Hadi said the attack threatened Iran’s security, stability and sovereignty.

“The whole international community must unite in unequivocally condemning this cowardly act by the United States and Israel, who are not only the masterminds behind this attack, but are also committing war crimes in the Middle East,” he posted on Facebook on March 1.

The emphasis on the incumbent ulama leadership in PAS was strongly influenced by the 1979 Iranian Islamic revolution. The establishment of PAS’ Majlis Syura Ulama and the position of Mursyidul Am (spiritual leader) were modelled on the role of Iran’s supreme leader.

Waning influence

But analysts say Iran’s influence in Malaysia’s PAS has waned due to a lack of interest among the country’s leaders. Malaysia is a Sunni-majority nation, while Iran is primarily Shi’ite. They fall on opposing sides of a theological divide within Islam.

Iran’s influence has also not taken root in Indonesia, which is also predominantly Sunni.

Political Islam analyst Mohd Faizal Musa said the new generation of PAS leaders does not appreciate Iran as much as their predecessors, who underwent consistent usrah, or cadre, programmes with strong revolutionary credentials.

“Only Mr Hadi and a few others in PAS remain who see Iran as a guide. Only Mr Hadi is still urging unity between the Sunni and Shi’ite sects,” Dr Faizal, a visiting senior fellow at the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, who is also known as Dr Faisal Tehrani, told The Straits Times.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who issued a statement of condemnation against the US and Israel’s strike on Feb 28 , remains “safe” on the moral high ground in domestic political Islam discourse, Dr Faizal added.

Datuk Seri Anwar’s coalition partners, the Democratic Action Party and Parti Amanah Negara, also denounced the “unprovoked” strike.

Late in the evening of March 1, Mr Anwar issued a statement extending his condolences and “unreservedly condemned” the killing of Mr Khamenei.

Other Muslim nations, such as Turkey, also criticised the US-Israeli military operations.

In contrast, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation general secretariat took potshots at Tehran’s launch of ballistic missiles at neighbouring member states, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as an “unacceptable escalation and a threat to the stability of the entire region”.

An anti-war vigil organised by non-governmental organisation Palestinian Solidarity Secretariat is scheduled to be held outside the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on the evening of March 1.

No lasting ties

Indonesia’s MUI also issued a statement saying that it conveys its deepest condolences on the death of Mr Khamenei resulting from the US-Israel attack.

“To God we belong and to Him we shall return. As a martyr, we pray that he will become a resident of heaven, Aamiin,” the statement read.

Professor Yon Machmudi, an expert on political Islam at the University of Indonesia, said that while the Islamic revolution in Iran inspired parts of the Islamic revivalist movement in Indonesia in the late 1970s, that inspiration did not translate into any lasting ties with Islamic institutions or political parties in Indonesia.

“The ability of Iran to overthrow a regime that was allied to the United States was seen as something that could be used as a model,” Prof Yon told ST. “But because Indonesia is (a) Sunni majority, and Iran is Shi’ite, its influence on organisations (here) was limited.”

While Professor Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, MUI’s chairman for foreign relations, acknowledged the sectarian difference, he said it may be overridden by sympathy towards Iran as a victim of US-Israel attacks.

“I am sure that many Sunni Indonesians empathise with Iran because it has been treated unjustly by the United States,” he told ST.

Hours after the US and Israel early on March 1 said an air strike had killed Mr Khamenei as part of the most ambitious series of attacks on Iran in decades, Iranian state media confirmed the 86-year-old leader’s death.