Influencer Iris Hsieh’s death: Namewee ill, so drug case postponed

Namewee's lawyer asked for the case to be postponed on account of his contraction of Influenza A.

KUALA LUMPUR - The proceedings in a drug case involving controversial rapper Namewee at two Magistrate’s Courts here have been postponed after the musician took ill.

His lawyer Joshua Tay informed the courts in two separate proceedings before Magistrates Atiqah Saim and S Arunjothy, that Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, had contracted Influenza A.

“The bailor to my client has provided a three-day medical certificate from a private hospital, including a medical report that states he has Influenza A.

“Therefore, I ask for this case to be given another short date,” he said here on Dec 18.

Deputy public prosecutors Vivi’ Asnitha Zaina’ Larifin and Izzat Amir Idham appeared for the prosecution.

The courts then fixed Dec 22 and Jan 19 for mention, respectively.

It was reported that Namewee was charged on Oct 24 on two separate charges: possession of ecstasy, and self-administration of several other drugs including amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The 42-year-old was charged with one count of possessing 5.12g of ecstasy at a room on the 55th floor of a hotel along Jalan Conlay in Kuala Lumpur at about 4.30pm on Oct 22.

The charge carries imprisonment of between two and five years, and between three and nine strokes of the cane, if convicted.

Namewee was also charged with self-administering amphetamine, methamphetamine, tetrahydrocannabinol and ketamine at the toilet of the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters at about 7.15pm on Oct 22.

The charge carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 (S$1,583) or imprisonment of up to two years, and supervision for between two and three years, upon conviction.

Namewee is out on RM4,000 bail. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK