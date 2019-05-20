Indonesia's election watchdog throws out petitions claiming election fraud

JAKARTA - Indonesia's election supervisory agency (Bawaslu) has rejected - on grounds of weak evidence - complaints filed by supporters of presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto that last month's election was plagued by cheating, saying that the petitioners only submitted online news links.

Bawaslu also said the alleged occurrence of electoral frauds did not meet the criteria that they must be structural, or involving rogue government or election officials; systematic, or there must be proof of a plan or a meeting discussing a planned fraud; and massive, or affecting at least 50 per cent of Indonesia's 34 provinces.

"Evidence in the form of online news links cannot stand alone. They must be supported by other means, such as documents, letters or videos," said Mr Fritz Edward Siregar, a Bawaslu commissioner who read out one of the two rulings during a public hearing on Monday morning (May 20).

The two complaints of election fraud were filed by senior campaign managers Djoko Santoso and Hanafi Rais, and by journalist Dian Islamiati Fatwa.

Both cases used online news links as evidence and were based on occurrence only in two provinces - East Java and Central Java.

Bawaslu's rulings were made in the preliminary stage of its examination process where, under the law, it could accept a complaint and make further examination or reject it outright.

Mr Prabowo, who ran against incumbent Joko Widodo, is expected to lose the April 17 presidential race by 11 percentage points, according to the latest tally of almost 90 per cent of the votes by the General Elections Commission (KPU) over the weekend.

Mr Prabowo has claimed that he and running mate, businessman-turned-politician Sandiaga Uno, had lost votes due to the millions of fictitious names added to voter rolls, the exploitation of state apparatus, money politics, precast ballots and data entry errors by the KPU.

In the complaints to Bawaslu filed on May 10, the petitioners requested the agency to disqualify Mr Joko and his running mate senior cleric Ma'ruf Amin for allegedly promising monetary and other benefits to win votes.

Bawaslu chief commissioner Abhan, who took turn reading the rulings, said that none of the more than 70 evidence items showed there was a plan or a meeting initiated by anyone linked to the petitionees, in order for the case to be called systematic.

"To be called massive, it must cover at least 50 per cent of the country's provinces ," said Mr Abhan, who uses a one-word name.

One of the petitioners, Ms Dian, called the rulings unfair because the decisions were made prematurely, even before the witnesses that she claimed she had lined up were given a chance to testify.

"We have gathered all the witnesses and readied documents to show to Bawaslu. We just didn't have time to do this before we filed petitions," Ms Dian told reporters after the hearings.