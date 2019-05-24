Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo to submit appeal to challenge election results on Friday

JAKARTA - The legal team for losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and running mate Sandiaga Uno will file an appeal to the Constitutional Court on Friday (May 24) evening, to challenge the results of last month's presidential election on grounds of electoral fraud.

The deadline for submitting an appeal is end Friday.

Official results for the April 17 vote, which was released by the election commission (KPU) on Tuesday, showed that incumbent President Joko Widodo had secured 55.5 per cent of the vote against Mr Prabowo's 44.5 per cent.

The former army general claimed that he and his running mate Sandiaga, a businessman-turned-politician, had lost votes because millions of fictitious names were added to voter rolls.

He had also blamed exploitation of state apparatus, money politics, precast ballots and data entry errors by the KPU.

Under Indonesian laws, the Constitutional Court must make a ruling within 14 working days of an appeal. The rulings are final and binding.

"We are ready anytime (to take and process the appeal) in the course of today," Constitutional Court spokesman Fajar Laksono told reporters, stressing the independence of the judicial process.

Hearings will be open to press coverage and the general public can attend as well.

Mr Fajar said claims of electoral fraud must be made in writing and include evidence, with details such as the location of polling stations implicated.

Mr Denny Indrayana, a member of the losing candidates legal team, told reporters the appeal documents have been completed.

The Constitutional Court said it has prepared a schedule to process the appeal.

A preliminary hearing may be held on June 14, and evidence examined between June 17 and June 21.

The debate may be conducted between June 24 and June 27, before a ruling is reached, possibly on June 28.

Official results released in the wee hours of Tuesday showed Mr Joko and vice-presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin had received more than 85 million votes against the more than 68 million votes cast for Mr Prabowo and Mr Sandiaga.

The President, better known as Jokowi, saw his margin of victory at 11 per cent almost double the win he secured in 2014 also against Mr Prabowo, who made a similar claim then of electoral fraud.

The Constitutional Court rejected his appeal that year.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's election supervisory agency Bawaslu have rejected a move by Prabowo-Sandiaga supporters to disqualify the Joko-Ma'ruf pair, arguing that last month's election was plagued by cheating.

The supporters, who submitted a petition on May 10, had claimed the winning candidates promised monetary and other benefits to win votes.

Bawaslu threw out the demand on Monday, on grounds of weak evidence. It said the supporters had submitted only online news links as evidence.

The election supervisory agency said the claims did not meet certain criteria.

It explained that the alleged fraud must be structural in nature, or involving rogue government or election officials; systematic, or with proof of a plan or a meeting discussing a plan to carry out fraud; and massive, or affecting at least 50 per cent of Indonesia's 34 provinces.

Mr Fritz Edward Siregar, a Bawaslu commissioner, said on Monday: "Evidence in the form of online news links cannot stand alone. They must be supported by other means, such as documents, letters or videos."