Indonesian journalist hit by rubber bullet during Hong Kong protests

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Hong Kong-based Indonesian journalist has been hit by a rubber bullet while covering a demonstration in the city's Wan Chai area, the Indonesian Consulate General in Hong Kong confirmed on Sunday (Sept 29).

A tweet showed Ms Veby Mega Indah, who works for Suara, an Indonesian-language newspaper in Hong Kong, with a bandage around her eye while receiving medical attention.

The Consulate General said it had received a report that the journalist had been hit by a rubber bullet on Sunday afternoon.

"It is reported that the journalist immediately received treatment from the medical team and was rushed to the hospital," Consul General Ricky Suhendar said in a statement.

He added that a team from the Consulate General had immediately gone to the hospital to ensure Ms Veby received the help she needed.

"Right now, Veby is conscious and being treated by doctors. The Consulate General will continue to accompany her while she remains in the hospital," he said.

"The Consulate General continues to urge all Indonesian citizens in Hong Kong to stay away from the current demonstration locations: Causeway Bay, Wan Chai, Admiralty and Central," he added.

Ms Anis Hidayah, director of the NGO Migrant Care, said the Hong Kong government should take responsibility for the incident.

"The Indonesian government through the Consulate General in Hong Kong should take swift action to investigate this," she told The Jakarta Post.