Hong Kong braces for more protests ahead of China's National Day

HONG KONG - Hong Kong on Sunday (Sept 29) braced itself for more protests following a night where a peaceful rally quickly descended into violence and was cut short.

Ahead of China's 70th national day on Tuesday, Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement is preparing for what it calls a "Global Anti-Totalitarianism March".

Following a call on the Internet, solidarity marches are taking place in at least 64 cities around the world, in countries including the United States, Japan and Malaysia.

The Singapore Police Force on Saturday issued a statement saying it will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate the political causes of other countries.

In Hong Kong, protesters are set to gather in the afternoon outside the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay where they will march to government headquarters, about 2.4km away. Organisers have not sought police permission for the procession.

Ahead of the march scheduled to start at 2.30pm, the Sogo and World Trade Centre shopping malls have been shut.

Security has also been stepped up around government headquarters, where the march is scheduled to end, with metal fences built in front of water-filled barricades, public broadcaster RTHK reported. A water cannon has also been spotted in the vicinity.

Protesters are also planning to gather at a mall in the upscale Kowloon Tong neighbourhood for a "window shopping" protest.

Previous such outings resulted in protesters staging mall sit-ins. At Sha Tin's New Town Plaza last week, activists also targeted restaurants run by the Maxim catering group, jamming their table reservation system and using queue tickets to form streamers that were hung across the mall.

On Saturday night, an approved evening rally to mark the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Movement, which called for universal suffrage, was cut short after small groups of protesters threw Molotov cocktails, bricks and rocks at government buildings. Police responded with tear gas and their water cannon, spraying protesters with a blue dye.

Into its 17th weekend, the protests which escalated in June over a now-suspended extradition Bill show no signs of slowing down as demonstrators are now calling for electoral reforms, amid other demands.

In response to calls for universal suffrage at Saturday's rally, the government said the "one person, one vote" principle for selecting the Chief Executive and electing all members of the Legislative Council is "enshrined as an ultimate aim in the Basic Law" of the territory.

"To achieve this aim, the community needs to engage in dialogues, premised on the legal basis and under a peaceful atmosphere with mutual trust, with a view to narrowing differences and attaining a consensus agreeable to all sides," the government said in a statement.

"The Hong Kong government will assess the situation carefully and take forward constitutional development in accordance with the Basic Law and the relevant Interpretation and Decisions of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress," it added.

Besides universal suffrage, the other four key demands of protesters are: complete withdrawal of the extradition Bill; the release of all protesters arrested; removing the label of protests as "riots"; and an independent judge-led inquiry into allegations of police brutality.