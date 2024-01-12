Indonesia, Vietnam discuss South China Sea security, EVs as Jokowi visits

HANOI – The leaders of Indonesia and Vietnam highlighted security in the South China Sea and investments in Indonesia by electric vehicle maker VinFast in joint statements after a meeting on Jan 12 as President Joko Widodo visited Hanoi.

The two South-east Asian countries are strengthening their ties with corporate investments, more trade and closer cooperation on boosting security in the contested South China Sea amid tensions with Beijing.

Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea in a statement after he met with Mr Widodo, widely known as Jokowi.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on fisheries cooperation. The text is not public, but it may address Vietnamese fishermen’s encroachments in other countries’ waters, which is a regular source of tension in the region.

Ahead of Mr Widodo’s trip, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the country was ready to work with other South-east Asian nations to finalise a long-delayed code of conduct for the South China Sea, a strategic waterway for trade and energy.

A Vietnamese official confirmed the matter would be discussed in Hanoi during Mr Widodo’s visit.

A South-east Asian code of conduct would be seen as a blow to China.

Beijing and South-east Asian nations have been trying since 2002 to set up a framework to negotiate the code of conduct, but progress has been slow despite commitments by all parties to advance and expedite the process.

Indonesia and Vietnam agreed in 2022 to recognise the boundaries of their Exclusive Economic Zones in the South China Sea, a move that was seen as a challenge to Beijing, which claims almost the entire strategic trade route.

Indonesia had previously said it planned to export gas to Vietnam from gasfields in the South China Sea.

“We agreed to cooperate on energy transition,” Mr Widodo said in his statement alongside Mr Thuong.