Vietnam’s top leader Nguyen Phu Trong misses meetings amid health concerns

Vietnam's Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong is the most powerful leader in Vietnam’s one-party political system and regularly receives visiting foreign dignitaries in private meetings. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

HANOI – The head of Vietnam’s Communist Party, Mr Nguyen Phu Trong, is expected on Jan 12 to miss the second state visit of a foreign leader to Hanoi in less than a week amid concerns about his health.

Mr Trong, 79, who has been at the helm of the party since 2011, is the most powerful leader in Vietnam’s one-party political system and regularly receives visiting foreign dignitaries in private meetings.

But he is not scheduled to meet Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo during a state visit on Jan 12, according to draft agendas from Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry and Indonesia’s presidential office.

Mr Trong was also not on the list of Vietnamese leaders who received Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone last weekend.

He has not been seen in public since Dec 26, 2023, when he met in Hanoi the head of the Japanese Communist Party, Mr Kazuo Shii.

Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment about Mr Trong’s health. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Vietnam's 'bamboo diplomacy' shifts into higher gear
Wary Vietnam plays balancing act with Xi’s visit

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top