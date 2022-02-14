Indonesia to cut quarantine period to 3 days on signs of slowing spread of Covid-19

JAKARTA - Indonesia said on Monday (Feb 14) that it plans to cut the quarantine period imposed on travellers - both foreigners and citizens who have had a booster shot - from five to three days, as it is starting to see signs of slowing spread of Covid-19.

The new rule will take effect "starting on March 1, or earlier" depending on the situation, and quarantine may be lifted on April 1 if the situation further improves, said Mr Luhut Pandjaitan, the senior minister in charge of coordinating Covid-19 efforts on the country's most populous island of Java as well as Bali.

"Signs that we have reached the peak are there, judging from the decline in daily new cases, active cases and hospitalisation rate," Mr Luhut said at an online media briefing after meeting President Joko Widodo on Monday.

"Java and Bali are now seeing a slowing trend (in the number of daily new cases), but some (other) regions outside Java started to see a pick-up."

At the same briefing, Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto said the travel bubble for visitors from Singapore to Batam and Bintan will start on Feb 18, and the quarantine-free arrangement will extend to a third island, Karimun.

However, he did not give any other details. It is unclear if there is a reciprocal move by Singapore.

Indonesia was hit by a Covid-19 wave in early 2021. This was followed by a more devastating one, dominated by the Delta variant, in the middle of the year which saw daily new cases reach 56,757 at its peak on July 15. The second wave pushed hospitals and healthcare workers to the limit.

The third wave, dominated by the Omicron variant, brought the daily new cases to 55,209 on Feb 12 before the figure went down to 44,526 on Sunday and 36,501 on Monday, according to the government data.

Dr Windhu Purnomo, an epidemiologist with the Airlangga University in East Java, said that Jakarta, which predominantly contributed to the national Covid-19 tally, had reached its peak recently.

Daily new cases in Jakarta hit the peak at 15,531 on Feb 6 before the figure went into a down trend - 14,023 on Feb 9; 12,126 on Feb 12 and 10,275 on Monday.

"Currently, we are already seeing a down trend, but we still need to observe if this would be consistent, or this would still be fluctuating. Hopefully it would be consistent, provided Jakarta residents stick to strict health protocols," Dr Windhu told The Straits Times.