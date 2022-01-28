Covid-19 third wave takes hold in Indonesia's capital Jakarta

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has begun to take hold across the country, with the Omicron variant of the virus believed to have driven a surge in cases and hospitalisation in the capital, where more than 80 per cent of the population has been vaccinated.

On Thursday (Jan 27), the country saw 8,077 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, the highest official daily caseload since August last year when the country was struggling to contain the Delta-induced second wave, which peaked at 56,757 cases a month earlier.

While studies have shown that Omicron is less virulent than its predecessors, experts have warned that the high transmissibility of the variant could lead to a spike in cases that could disastrously overwhelm the healthcare system.

Jakarta has seen an increase in hospitalisation as cases begin to soar again, triggering calls for the government to tighten curbs and put a break on in-person education.

The capital's Covid-19 bed occupancy rate (BOR) increased from 8 per cent on Jan 3 to 38 per cent on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry's website.

As the only province with a two-digit BOR, Jakarta has once again become the epicentre of the pandemic. The BOR at hospitals nationwide stood at 10 per cent on Wednesday.

Despite its high vaccination rate, Jakarta has seen its number of active Covid-19 cases triple in the past week from 4,300 cases on Jan 18 to 14,000 on Wednesday, with its daily cases increasing from 670 to 1,886 within the same period.

In recent days, new Covid-19 clusters have begun emerging in the capital, bringing back the collective memory of the early days of the first and second waves.

The Social Affairs Ministry building in Central Jakarta, for instance, has been put under lockdown until at least Jan 31 after 60 of its workers tested positive for the virus, while 90 schools in Jakarta have been closed after their students and teachers, who have just restarted in-person learning, contracted the virus.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a press conference on Thursday that he was confident that Indonesia would be able to control the third wave, arguing that Omicron, which is believed to be the culprit behind the surge, was milder and thus unlikely to overwhelm the nation's healthcare system.

"The Omicron variant has higher transmissibility but a lower fatality rate, since most patients recover without needing to be hospitalised," the minister said.

The Health Ministry has recorded 1,988 Omicron cases in the country since reporting its first case in mid-December. Of those cases, only 854 people were hospitalised, more than 90 per cent of whom were either asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms.

An expert staffer at the Office of the Presidential Chief of Staff, meanwhile, released a statement asking asymptomatic Covid-19 patients to self-isolate at home, claiming that some Jakarta citizens have found it difficult to access hospital services. "The public should not panic. The (World Health Organisation) has said that Omicron is milder than Delta. We only need to be proportionally cautious," said Mr Abraham Wirotomo.