Indonesia safety agency recommends Lion Air improve safety culture

JAKARTA - Indonesia's low-cost carrier Lion Air needs to improve its safety culture.

The National Transport Safety Committee (KNKT) made this recommendation on Wednesday (Nov 28), as it released a preliminary report on downed Lion Air Flight JT610.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 bound for Pangkal Pinang from Jakarta crashed just minutes after take-off on Oct 29, killing all 189 people on board.

While it acknowledged that Lion Air, along with other bodies like Boeing, have taken safety actions since the crash, the low-cost carrier can do more.

Among other things, Lion Air should make sure its pilots are able to make proper decisions should issues emerge during a flight, said KNKT.

New details - including greater clarity about the plane's penultimate flight from Bali to Jakarta the night before the crash, where the pilot fended off similar problems to the one faced on the doomed flight - emerged in the report, but it does not fully unravel the mystery behind the crash.

"This is a report of facts. There is no analysis or conclusion as not all facts have been collected," said Mr Nurcahyo Utomo, the KNKT sub-committee head for air accidents.

KNKT plans to finish a complete report within 12 months after the accident. It also plans to conduct aircraft simulator exercises, in the Boeing engineering simulator in the United States.

"The investigation is continuing and, should any further relevant safety issues emerge during the course of the investigation, KNKT will immediately bring the issues to the relevant parties and publish as required," said Mr Nurcahyo.

Among other things, the report included data on faulty equipment, and weather conditions during the flight.

Mr Nurcahyo told Parliament last week that flight recorder data showed that the pilot had fought till the end, as the plane nose-dived to the ground.

Data from the flight recorder - which was retrieved just days after the crash, and contains 69 hours of information from its last 19 flights - showed that the plane had experienced technical difficulties soon after take-off, with the pilot and co-pilot receiving different airspeed readings.

The jet, added Mr Nurcahyo, had experienced "the same challenges" on its penultimate flight the previous night from Bali to Jakarta. The pilot on that flight had, however, managed to keep control of the plane.

As JT610 began to nosedive, the pilot attempted to offset this to keep the plane in the air - but this became "increasingly difficult", said Mr Nurcahyo. The plane then "dropped", crashing into the sea at a speed of more than 400 mph.

KNKT will press on with efforts to retrieve the cockpit voice recorder, with local newspaper Kompas reporting on Tuesday that the commission is looking for a suitable ship.

Among other things, the ship should have a crane powerful enough to lift large aircraft parts, and should be able to maintain its position without an anchor, as the crash site is close to a Pertamina fuel pipe.

"We hope to get a ship soon, so we can carry out the search for the cockpit voice recorder this week," said Mr Nurcahyo. "We will do our utmost to get all the items and information we need to investigate."

Indonesia had on Nov 23 wrapped up the task of identifying crash victims from recovered body parts. The police's disaster victim identification team managed to identify 125 of the 189 victims from human remains that filled about 200 body bags.