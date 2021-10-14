Indonesia reopens Bali to foreign visitors, as quarantine rules weigh on traffic

DENPASAR, INDONESIA - Bali's airport is set to reopen to foreign visitors on Thursday (Oct 14) for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year, as the government of President Joko Widodo struggles to restart the nation's valuable tourism industry.

However, strict quarantine rules and cumbersome visa requirements, including finding a guarantor, threaten to keep visitors away at least for now, officials said.

And as of late Wednesday, airport officials said there were no international flights scheduled to arrive at Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Visitors from 19 countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea will be allowed to fly directly to Bali as well as the islands of Batam and Bintan near Singapore on short-term tourist visas, said Luhut Pandjaitan, who as coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment is overseeing the country's re-opening.

At stake is Bali's tourism industry, which in normal years could earn Indonesia US$10 billion (S$13.5 billion) in foreign exchange.

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on Bali, with shuttered shops, abandoned hotels and small business owners feeling jaded after similar promises of opening up again to tourists failed to materialise.

Reopening Bali was to "restore the economy of Bali" amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Luhut said in a press release on Wednesday.

That will take time.

Strict quarantine rules requiring visitors to stay in their hotels for five days might deter some travellers, officials here said.

"At the moment it's five days," Mr I Gusti Ngurah Rai Suryawijaya, vice chairman of Bali Hotels and Restaurant Association told the Straits Times.

"We are proposing three days. That's enough."

By comparison, holiday makers to hotspots like Thailand's Phuket, which opened in July, allow fully vaccinated visitors to roam the island while waiting for the all-clear from their test results.

To be sure Indonesian officials had only ever planned on a slow start.



Beachgoers at Kuta beach on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Oct 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno had said in earlier comments to the media that he expected only a handful of charter flights to ferry visitors to Bali during the first few days after reopening.

Still, only visitors who are fully vaccinated and can produce a negative PCR test are allowed to visit.

So far, Bali tourism officials say no prospective foreign tourists have made bookings for quarantine for this month, though some have made reservations for November.

Extra hassles such as scheduling PCR tests and finding a guarantor for a visa are expected to delay travel plans, officials here said.

"Travellers need time to arrange their holiday," Mr Putu Astawa, the head of Bali's provincial tourism agency, told The Straits Times.