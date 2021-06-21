Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases after new daily record

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia reported 14,536 new coronavirus cases on Monday (June 21), the highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the 2 million mark.

Health ministry showed there were 294 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 54,956, with 2,004,445 cases overall.

On Monday, the government said it will tighten social restrictions for two weeks starting Tuesday (June 22), a government minister said, in a bid to contain a surge in coronavirus cases in the world's fourth most populous country.

The curbs will apply to 'red zones' where cases have been rising sharply this month, Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto told a streamed news conference.

The tightened regulations will mean that offices, restaurants, cafes and malls in such areas will only be permitted to operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Religious activities at all houses of worship in red zones will be temporarily suspended, and tourist attractions closed.

Vital sectors, such as basic services, can operate at 100 per cent capacity with stricter health protocols, while office capacity in non-red zone areas will be 50 per cent.

Areas that have been designated as red zones include the regions of Kudus in Java, Bangkalan on Madura island, the capital Jakarta and parts of Riau, in Sumatra.