Indonesia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions for two weeks after rising cases

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia will tighten mobility restrictions in some areas for two weeks starting from Tuesday (June 22) after a rise in Covid-19 cases, including limiting the number of workers in offices and barring religious activities at houses of worship, a minister said.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told a streamed news conference on Monday the curbs would apply to "red zones" where infections have been rising more quickly.

The South-east Asian country reported 13,737 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the highest daily rise since Jan 30, with deaths from the respiratory disease also rising.

Indonesia has recorded a total of 1.99 million coronavirus cases and more than 54,600 fatalities.

This story is developing.