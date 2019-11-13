Indonesia ordered Cambodia's Sam Rainsy barred from flight: Airline

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday (Nov 13) it had stopped veteran Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy from boarding a flight from Kuala Lumpur to the Indonesian capital Jakarta on the instruction of Indonesian authorities.

Sam Rainsy, who lives in self-imposed exile in France, has been in Malaysia since the weekend after initially saying he planned to return home on Saturday to rally opposition to authoritarian ruler Hun Sen.

"Malaysia Airlines denied boarding of the said passenger under the instruction of the Indonesian authorities," Malaysia Airlines said in a statement in response to a Reuters question as to whether Sam Rainsy had been stopped from boarding.