Self-exiled Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy boards flight from Paris

PARIS (REUTERS) - Self-exiled Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy said he was boarding a flight from Paris on Friday (Nov 8), a day after being prevented from boarding a flight to Thailand.

"Sam Rainsy boards a plane in Paris for another destination," read a Facebook post, below a photo of him in an airport terminal with a carry-on case.

Rainsy did not say where he was flying to.

Rainsy has said he will be in Cambodia by Saturday.

He could face arrest amid a crackdown at home on members of his banned party and Malaysia's detention of two party activists also trying to return.