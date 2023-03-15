Indonesia in talks with Myanmar, says Jokowi as he stresses Asean’s focus on a peaceful region

JAKARTA - Indonesia is in ongoing discussions with various parties in Myanmar behind the scenes in hopes of helping to resolve the crisis in its fellow Asean member country, but this will take time, said Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Speaking to The Straits Times in a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday, Mr Widodo also stressed that Asean will strive to continue being a peaceful region and avoid becoming a proxy for any global power, especially in a time when geopolitical tensions are running high between superpowers.

Indonesia, as Asean chair this year, will do its best to improve the situation in Myanmar, even as things there have become “complicated” and will take some time to be resolved, noted Mr Widodo.

He said the priority for Indonesia and Asean is to implement the peace plan that Myanmar had agreed to.

The regional grouping had in April 2021 drawn up a five-point consensus with Myanmar after the country’s military launched a coup against the democratically elected government in February that year.

But there has been little progress towards restoring peace in Myanmar, which has been gripped by chaos and violence following the coup, with thousands killed.

“We have been working on this. It’s just that a lot of the work is behind the scenes, but there is some work that is going on,” Mr Widodo said.

Such is the quiet diplomacy that Jokowi, as he is commonly referred to, has become known for.

This approach, the President told ST, is about strengthening people-to-people ties away from the public eye, and can be important in resolving complicated issues.

He referred to Indonesia’s year-long presidency of the Group of 20 that began on Dec 1, 2021, during which time geopolitical tensions reached new heights as Russia launched its war in Ukraine and bitter rivalry between the United States and China escalated.

The leaders’ summit staged by Indonesia in November was deemed a big success internationally and saw, among other things, a historic meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as the successful issuance of a joint declaration.

All this was possible in part due to personal engagement behind the scenes, said Mr Widodo. He chuckled as he revealed that he “does not know how many times” he had to speak on the phone with leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Mr Xi in the lead-up to the summit.

Mr Widodo said he hopes Asean can also similarly have productive meetings in the months ahead, with the next high-level one being the Asean Summit that is slated to be held in the fishing town of Labuan Bajo on the eastern Indonesian island of Flores.

Regional leaders will meet their counterparts from Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the US at the East Asia Summit later in the year.