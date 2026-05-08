Indonesia detains over 200 foreigners over trading scam

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Indonesian workers arrive at Jakarta airport from Myanmar online scam compounds on March 18.

BATAM - The Indonesian authorities said on May 8 they had arrested more than 200 foreign nationals near the island of Sumatra this week for allegedly running an investment scamming ring.

Immigration officers raided an apartment building in Batam, in Riau Islands province, on May 6, where they found 210 foreigners and seized hundreds of computers and cellphones.

They arrested 125 Vietnamese nationals, 84 Chinese, and one person from Myanmar, immigration boss Hendarsam Marantoko told reporters in Batam.

Those arrested included 47 women.

An examination of the seized computers and cellphones suggested the group was engaged in online investment fraud or scam trading, said Mr Yuldi Yusman, another official at the Indonesian immigration office.

“The victims were mostly located in Europe and Vietnam,” he said.

The suspects are being held at an immigration detention centre and face deportation and a ban from Indonesia, Mr Yuldi said.

The Indonesian police previously said that many scammers have moved to the country and elsewhere in South-east Asia after a Chinese crackdown on networks.

The Indonesian police arrested 85 Chinese nationals and six Indonesians in 2019 over an online scam that tricked victims out of millions of dollars.

They arrested another 88 Chinese nationals in 2023, also in Batam, for running a syndicate that blackmailed hundreds of Chinese victims after luring them into sex acts that were videotaped.

Mr Untung Widyatmoko, secretary of Interpol’s Indonesia bureau, told the news conference that Indonesia has become a favoured destination of scammers from Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

“We do not want our country, Indonesia, to become a safe haven for these scammers,” he said, vowing a crackdown. AFP