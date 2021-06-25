Indonesia converts more hospital beds to treat Covid-19 patients as cases surge

JAKARTA - Indonesia is converting more hospital beds to treat Covid-19 patients amid a surge in cases dominated by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a media briefing on Friday (June 25) that three major hospitals - the Persahabatan hospital, Fatmawati hospital and Sulianti Sarosoin hospital - in Jakarta will be converted into full Covid-19 hospitals and at least two major, newly built government subsidised housing complexes in the capital will be turned into facilities to treat patients with mild symptoms.

"We will have hundreds of new beds with full equipment, experienced medical doctors and nurses from just the addition of these three state hospitals," Mr Budi said.

"We will also convert emergency rooms in hospitals to facilities to treat Covid-19 patients, while emergency treatment will be moved to tents outside the hospitals," he added.

"We have 85,000 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 across Indonesia currently and 60,000 of them are occupied," Mr Budi said, adding that this does not take into account the plan to convert the emergency rooms as well as the three major hospitals in Jakarta.

South-east Asia's most populous country saw Covid-19 cases surging past the two-million mark on Monday, reporting three record daily new cases this week.

On Thursday, the count reached above 20,000 for the first time - previous two record figures were only in the neighbourhood of the 15,000 mark.

Instead of a large-scale lockdown, Indonesia has so far imposed only localised ones based on a colour-coded regime. Badly hit regions are labelled red zones and subject to tougher restrictions. Regions with fewer Covid-19 cases are labelled either orange or yellow.