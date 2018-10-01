Sulawesi quake: Indonesia confirms multiple mass prison breaks in quake-tsunami zone

JAKARTA (AFP) - The Indonesian government said on Monday (Oct 1) that as many as 1,200 inmates have escaped from three different detention facilities in the devastated region of Sulawesi following an earthquake and tsunami disaster last Friday.

Ministry of Justice official Sri Puguh Utami said inmates had escaped from overcapacity facilities in Palu and Donggala.

"I'm sure they escaped because they feared they would be affected by the earthquake. This is, for sure, a matter of life and death for the prisoners," she said.