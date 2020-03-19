In biggest daily jump, Thailand reports 60 new coronavirus cases

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand recorded 60 new coronavirus cases in the biggest daily jump in the number of cases so far, taking its total infections to 272, a health official said on Thursday (March 19).

Thursday's cases fall into two groups: the first consists of 43 cases linked to earlier cases, while the second group involves 17 new patients including arrivals from countries such as Italy, Malaysia, Japan, Iran and Taiwan, said Mr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Disease Control at the Ministry of Health.

Thailand has recorded one death since the outbreak, with 42 patients having recovered and gone home and 229 still being treated in hospital.