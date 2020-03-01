Coronavirus: Thailand records first death

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand has reported its first coronavirus fatality, local health officials said on Sunday (March 1).

A 35-year-old retail worker, who also had dengue fever, had died from the virus in a Bangkok suburb, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said in the news conference on Sunday, Reuters reported.

Further details were not immediately available.

Thailand has so far recorded 42 cases of coronavirus infections since January, 30 of those have recovered and gone home and 11 are still being treated in hospitals, according to the department.