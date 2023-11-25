‘I’m not dead,’ Thai hostage says after ‘miracle’ release in Gaza

BANGKOK – Mr Vetoon Phoome’s family had given hope he survived the Oct 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, until they learned he had been among the hostages held in the Gaza Strip who were released on Nov 24.

“He told me not to cry, to tell mother I’m coming back,” Ms Roongarun Wichagern said of her younger brother after an emotional reunion on a video call.

Mr Vetoon, 33, who has been living in Israel for five years, is one of 10 Thai hostages freed by Hamas during the first truce of a seven-week-old war that started with the Palestinian militant group’s attack.

“He said, ‘I’m not dead, I’m not dead’,” Ms Roongarun said, calling his survival a “miracle”.

The 10 Thais are among 24 hostages freed on Nov 24 in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. Thailand’s government said 20 of its nationals remain captive.

The freed Thai hostages will return home after 48 hours in hospital, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Four of them were not confirmed by Israel to be in captivity.

“I’m very happy to hear about the confirmation of the release of 10 Thai workers who are being treated at Shamir Medical Centre in Israel under the coordinated effort of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted on social media.

He called for the release of the remaining “innocent Thai hostages as soon as possible”.

About 30,000 Thai nationals work in Israel, forming one of its largest groups of migrant workers, many in agriculture.

Mr Vetoon told his family he cried out, “Thailand, Thailand!” when militants approached on Oct 7, and was captured and held in tunnels, though not injured or tortured, Ms Roongarun recounted.

He was given food and water and did not appear to have lost weight, she said.

His friends believed he died, but the family followed the news “without sleeping”, hoping he had been taken hostage.

“I saw the news hostages would be released, and then someone sent a photo,” Ms Roongarun said. “It was clearly my little brother.”

The released captives included the only Thai woman known to be held by Hamas, a factory worker and mother from an impoverished rural area that many leave to seek opportunities abroad.