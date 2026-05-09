‘I could only stand and watch’: Indonesian guide recalls attempted rescue of S’poreans on Mount Dukono

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Mr Reza Selang, 35, the head guide that brought the nine Singaporeans up Mount Dukono in Indonesia.

TOBELO, North Halmahera – At 7.40 am on May 8, with the grey crater of Mount Dukono stretching before him, Mr Reza Selang started flying his drone and recording what he thought would be an ordinary video.

The volcano, on the remote island of Halmahera in eastern Indonesia, looked quiet. For days, he had been told there had been no unusual activity. His group of climbers from Singapore had spent the night near the summit after trekking up the mountain the day before.

A minute later, at 7.41 am, Mount Dukono erupted.

Rocks and burning debris shot into the air and rained down across the crater rim.

“Usually it only releases smoke,” Mr Reza, 35, said in his first media interview since the eruption with The Straits Times. “But this time it threw out material.”

Mr Reza, a mountain guide from Ternate, was operating a drone from slightly lower on the slope when the eruption began. He pushed it towards the summit to see whether anyone was still near the crater.

On the screen, he saw one of the Singaporean climbers lying motionless on the ground.

Another Singaporean, the organiser of the expedition, had already rushed back towards the crater after seeing his friend collapse. Mr Reza ran uphill to join him, scrambling through what he described as a rain of volcanic rocks.

The organiser reached the injured climber first and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The man regained consciousness, but he could not stand.

“He was conscious, but he could not move,” Mr Reza said.

Working together, the two men tried to drag him away from the crater.

Mr Reza gripped the injured climber’s legs while the organiser held his upper body. Underneath them, the volcanic rocks were so hot that they burned through Mr Reza’s trousers and scorched his leg.

“That is why my leg was burned,” he said, showing the bandages on the back of both his lower legs.

Then a large boulder slammed into the slope, bounced towards them and pinned both Singaporeans between rocks. Unable to move them, Mr Reza was forced to leave them behind and run down the mountain to safety.

“I could only stand there and watch,” Mr Reza said, tears filling his eyes. “I had no strength left to move the rocks.”

A year in the making

The tragedy unfolded at the end of a journey that had been planned with care.

Almost a year earlier, in mid-2025, Mr Reza received a message from the Singaporean organiser, a man he had never met.

The man said he ran a travel community in Singapore and wanted to bring a group to North Maluku, a province in eastern Indonesia better known for cloves and volcanoes than international tourism.

He had become fascinated by Mount Dukono after watching videos online of its near-constant eruptions. “He wanted to go to Dukono and Gamkonora and travel here,” Mr Reza said, referring also to Mount Gamkonora.

“He had a travel community in Singapore and wanted to know whether I could prepare their journey here.” Mr Reza, who left his work as an entrepreneur to become a full-time guide in 2023, agreed to organise the expedition.

Over the next year, the two men discussed routes, prices, equipment and emergency arrangements. Mr Reza drafted a formal contract that set out the itinerary, listed the gear each participant had to bring and included force majeure clauses.

Each climber paid 13 million rupiah, or about S$1,000. “It was planned from last year,” he said. “The two of us planned it.”

Tragedy struck

The group arrived in North Maluku on Apr 30 and followed the itinerary that had been agreed months earlier.

Before the final climb, Mr Reza said he checked with a local guide from the village at the foot of Mount Dukono and asked whether the volcano had shown any recent activity.

“He said there had been no activity at all,” Mr Reza said.

On May 7, the group began hiking at about 1 pm and made camp at around 5 pm, about 2 km away from the summit, where they stayed overnight.

The next morning, as they approached the summit, Mr Reza gave a brief warning.

“I told them, do not stay too long. Take your photos and go straight down.”

Only later, after he had been taken to hospital and questioned overnight by police, did Mr Reza learn that Indonesia’s volcanology agency had issued an advisory on Apr 17 temporarily banning climbs to Mount Dukono because of increased activity.

Mr Reza said neither the local guide nor anyone in the village had told him that the mountain was off limits.

“I had no idea,” he said.

Under police scrutiny

After descending from the mountain, Mr Reza said he was taken to hospital for treatment for burns on his leg before being brought to the North Halmahera district police headquarters in Tobelo.

He said he was questioned overnight and was released only on the afternoon of May 9.

“From the hospital they took me straight to the police station,” he said. “I was held there overnight. This afternoon they allowed me to leave.”

The investigation is continuing, and Mr Reza said police instructed him to keep his mobile phone switched on at all times and remain available for further questioning.

“My phone has to stay on and I still have to go through the process,” he said.

Indonesian personnel resumed the search for three hikers, including two Singaporeans, on May 9. PHOTO: INDONESIA’S NATIONAL SEARCH AND RESCUE AGENCY

Even as he recovers from burns to his leg and waits to hear whether he will face further legal consequences, Mr Reza said he remains haunted by the moment he was forced to leave the two Singaporeans behind near the crater.

“I do not know what to say. I still cannot believe that this happened,” he said.