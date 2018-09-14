I am not impatient to become Prime Minister, says Anwar Ibrahim

MELAKA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has no ulterior motive nor is impatient to be Malaysia's next prime minister in contesting the Port Dickson seat, but instead wants to help reform Parliament.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president said: "My relationship with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad is amicable and I don't harbour any adverse notion when I decided to contest in a by-election."

Mr Anwar said he had already expressed his intention to contest two weeks ago.

"My aim is to make an inroad into Parliament and help my junior peers in drafting policies and legal frameworks for the benefit of the people," he said when addressing his party members at the Melaka International Trade Centre at Ayer Keroh on Thursday (Sept 13) night.

Mr Anwar said he does not mind if his own party's leaders criticised him. But they should draw the line when commenting on "a certain issue" when everyone knows that there is a consensus among Pakatan Harapan coalition leaders that he would contest a parliament constituency once he had been pardoned and released from prison.

"Even the incumbent for the Port Dickson parliament constituency, Danyal Balagopal Abdullah has no qualms of vacating the seat for me.

"But some within the party seem to be criticising the move," he said.

Mr Anwar said he encourages freedom of speech but there should be a certain degree of discipline when commenting on party leadership.

"As the president, my duty is to safeguard the party's integrity and unity," he said.

Hence, Mr Anwar cautioned he will no longer tolerate nonsense and infighting.

"I want the grassroots to reject leaders who are arrogant and who have forgotten their humble beginnings in the upcoming party election.

"Oust those aloof and materialistic to be in the party," he said.

Mr Anwar said the core struggle of the party is to serve and protect the well-being of the people.

"I am telling you all, please discard those who are traitors, power crazy and arrogant when assuming position like executive councillors.

"Elect those who are consistent with our founding principles and humble, and those willing to serve all races," he added.