Indonesian researcher Prihantini presenting under two different names at the International Society of Pneumonia and Pneumococcal Diseases conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 18.

— The almost cartoonish antics of an Indonesian researcher at an international scientific conference has opened a Pandora’s box of alleged academic misconduct, putting Indonesian academia under the spotlight.

The scandal first came to light after UK-based Indonesian medical researcher Wa Ode Dwi Daningrat posted a series of Instagram stories on May 22 about another Indonesian researcher at the 2026 International Society of Pneumonia and Pneumococcal Diseases conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.

At the conference held from May 17 to 21, Dwi observed the researcher, later identified as Prihantini, changing her hijab and switching name tags in an apparent attempt to pose as other members of her team.

“I found it so bizarre. Usually if someone presents on behalf of a colleague or teammate, they just say so. They don’t have to change name tags,” Dwi, 35, told The Straits Times.

When confronted, Dwi said that Prihantini struggled to answer basic questions about her own research, which claimed to involve locations as far-flung as the Peruvian Andes, Lebanon or South Sudan, while involving only Indonesian researchers.

Dwi also learnt that Prihantini and three supposed teammates had all been awarded travel grants to attend the conference, but only Prihantini attended – apparently intending to present all 15 of the team’s submitted abstracts herself.

On May 29, Prihantini messaged Dwi from her Instagram account @pryhantkielh to apologise for her actions. But that account, along with her other social media profiles, has since been deleted. ST has not been able to contact Prihantini, who has no apparent affiliation to any university or institution.

Dwi’s fellow UK-based researcher Ida Bagus Mandhara Brasika summarised the incident in a May 25 Instagram post titled “Damaging Indonesia’s Reputation on the World Stage: Fraud Scandal at an International Conference”. It quickly went viral and has since garnered over 236,000 likes and 97,000 shares.

The post triggered internet sleuths to investigate the researchers, who appeared to be part of a possibly fictitious “AI-BioMedicine Research Group” led by Yogyakarta State University (UNY) graduate Rifaldy Fajar.

What they found suggested the Copenhagen incident was not an isolated one: Rifaldy and associates appeared to have submitted suspiciously similar abstracts to dozens of international conferences over several years.

The fallout was swift. UNY disavowed any affiliation with Rifaldy. So did the European Union -funded Erasmus Mundus scholarship programme, which Rifaldy had claimed to be associated with. Accounts purportedly belonging to Rifaldy and Prihantini posted apologies and clarifications online, but these were later deleted.

In a particularly striking development, Rifaldy’s own mother, Elfiany Syafruddin, came forward to say that her name had been used in research articles and conference submissions without her knowledge.

On June 2, Higher Education Minister Brian Yuliarto said at a parliament hearing that his ministry has formed a special investigation team to look into the matter, in coordination with UNY.

A familiar problem, in unfamiliar form

Academic misconduct is not uncommon in Indonesia.

In 2023, for example, a whistleblower triggered an Education Ministry investigation into dozens of academics at Lambung Mangkurat University in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, who were accused of publishing low-quality articles in problematic journals in order to meet professorship requirements. The investigation resulted in the ministry revoking 28 professor titles between 2024 and 2025.

But according to Ilham Akhsanu Ridlo, an Indonesian public health researcher who runs the blog ScienceWatch.id, such misconduct is unusual among early-career academics — Prihantini and Rifaldy completed their bachelor’s degrees only in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of this kind of brazen misconduct from young researchers,” said Ilham, 40.

Dwi had also never encountered such behaviour before, and was thus not immediately suspicious.

“I thought, wow, it’s great that there are Indonesians who have submitted five abstracts,” Dwi said, recalling her first reaction to seeing unfamiliar Indonesian names on the conference presenter list. “Maybe I haven’t met them before because they were working on this big research project.”

She said that Prihantini had exploited the scientific community’s principle of assuming good faith - abstracts submitted to scientific conferences are generally only 200 to 300 words and not typically subjected to further verification. Early-career academics, especially those from developing countries, are also more likely to receive travel grants.

“These are loopholes that can be exploited by irresponsible people,” she said.

Calls for accountability

The case has rattled Indonesian academics, who worry the scandal could overshadow legitimate research from the country at a time when fewer than 1 per cent of Indonesians hold a master’s or doctoral degree.

“This really tarnishes and hurts the Indonesian academic world, and the researchers who have worked very hard,” said Dwi.

Dwi and others have called for the authorities to take action against the alleged perpetrators, but Brian said that this may prove difficult as none of them appear to be currently affiliated with any Indonesian university.

He added, however, that the ministry would still look for ways to address the misconduct. “We want to create a deterrent effect. We must not allow actions like this to be seen as having no consequences,” he said.

Ilham said that one way the government could prevent this from happening in the future is by forming an independent body that oversees academic misconduct, such as the United States’ Office of Research Integrity or the UK’s Committee on Research Integrity.



“Will that immediately stop deceitful behaviour like Prihantini and Rifaldy’s? I don’t think it can stop it 100 per cent, but it can at least slow it down,” he said.